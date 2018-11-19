Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Scores, assists against Anaheim
Landeskog scored a goal and had one assist during Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against Anaheim.
Landeskog had his sixth multi-point night of the season en route to the overtime win on Sunday. The goal was the wingers 13th of the season, tying him for the third highest goal scoring total in the league through 20 games. The assist was number nine on the year as the captain upped his point total to 22 for the season.
More News
