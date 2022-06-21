Landeskog scored two power-play goals and added two hits in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 3.

Landeskog had the first goal that counted in this contest after the Avalanche had a tally overturned on review. He struck again in the second period, but the Lightning controlled play at 5-on-5. With four goals and three assists in his last four games, Landeskog's been locked in on offense. He has 10 tallies, 21 points, 50 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-14 rating in 17 playoff outings overall.