Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Scores GWG versus division rival

Landeskog score a goal on three shots in Colorado's 4-2 win over Minnesota on Saturday.

Landeskog's re-direction goal late in the second period put the Avs ahead 3-2 and stood as the eventual winner. It was the first goal of the young season for Landeskog, who racked up career highs in points (75), goals (34), power-play goals (10), shots on goal (243) and shooting percentage (14.0) in 2018-19. Skating on the Avs' top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen early in the 2019-20 campaign, Landeskog appears to be primed for another big offensive output.