Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Scores GWG versus division rival
Landeskog score a goal on three shots in Colorado's 4-2 win over Minnesota on Saturday.
Landeskog's re-direction goal late in the second period put the Avs ahead 3-2 and stood as the eventual winner. It was the first goal of the young season for Landeskog, who racked up career highs in points (75), goals (34), power-play goals (10), shots on goal (243) and shooting percentage (14.0) in 2018-19. Skating on the Avs' top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen early in the 2019-20 campaign, Landeskog appears to be primed for another big offensive output.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Rakes in assist•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Back on scoresheet•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Big goal in Game 2 win•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Scores to extend point streak•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Assists in three straight games•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Helpers in two straight outings•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.