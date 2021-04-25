Landeskog scored a goal on two shots and blocked a shot in Saturday's 5-3 loss to St. Louis.

The Avalanche were cruising when Landeskog finished off a wrap-around feed from Cale Makar three minutes into the first period, giving Colorado a 2-0 lead, but it came apart after that. The Blues answered with three goals in the opening period and the game was afoot. The goal was Landeskog's 17th, and the team's captain has seven points in the last five games to get back on a point-per-game pace (44 points, 43 games).