Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Scores natural hat trick in win

Landeskog registered three goals in Thursday's 5-3 road win versus the Devils.

The Swede now has six points in his last three contests and his play has been a big reason for Colorado's hot start to the season. Landeskog tied for the team lead in shots Thursday and stands to see plenty of time on the power play considering his status as one of the team's top offensive threats. As a result, points should continue finding him on the scoresheet.