Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Scores three points against Sens

Landeskog had the primary assist on two goals and scored one in the third period of a 6-3 win over Ottawa on Friday.

Landeskog has found the net in five of his past six games and added an assist in three of those contests. He's simply on fire right now and should be a must-start in all formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories