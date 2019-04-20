Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Scores to extend point streak
Landeskog registered a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Flames in Game 5.
After earning a helper in each of the Avalanche's first three wins, Landeskog scored the opening goal in Friday's contest by tipping a Tyson Barrie shot from the point past Flames goalie Mike Smith. Landeskog also had 20 hits, 21 shots, eight PIM and seven blocked shots in the series.
