Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Scores twice in overtime loss

Landeskog scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's overtime loss to Vancouver.

It was great to see Landeskog continue to light the lamp, but there's certainly concern about his linemate Nathan MacKinnon, who left the game with an upper-body injury after getting hit by Alex Edler. The top line has been lethal for Colorado this season and an injury to early Hart Trophy candidate MacKinnon would be devastating to many, especially Landeskog. The captain continues to have a fantastic season and is up to 19 goals and 38 points in 45 games. He doesn't need MacKinnon to be productive, however, so don't be too worried about the injury to his linemate and keep him rolling.