Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Scores two points in shootout loss

Landeskog scored a power-play goal and added an assist Tuesday in a losing effort, as his team ended up falling 3-2 to the Rangers.

Landeskog has now scored an assist in each of his past two games and has been at least a plus-one in each of the past three. Other than a pointless game against Columbus on Oct. 9, he's contributed something for his owners in each game this season.

