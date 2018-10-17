Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Scores two points in shootout loss
Landeskog scored a power-play goal and added an assist Tuesday in a losing effort, as his team ended up falling 3-2 to the Rangers.
Landeskog has now scored an assist in each of his past two games and has been at least a plus-one in each of the past three. Other than a pointless game against Columbus on Oct. 9, he's contributed something for his owners in each game this season.
