Landeskog (knee) was reassigned to AHL Colorado on a conditioning stint Wednesday.

Landeskog could play for the first time since June of 2022 when the Eagles square off with AHL Henderson on Friday and Saturday. This is just the next step in the veteran forward's recovery process that could see him return to NHL action in the postseason. If he does play in the first round, Landeskog figures to slot into a top-six role and should see plenty of power-play minutes.