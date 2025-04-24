Landeskog (knee) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's Game 3 versus the Stars, Kyle Keefe of Altitude TV reports.

Landeskog was activated from injured reserve Monday but ultimately didn't suit up for Game 2. However, it looks like he's finally poised to rejoin the lineup after missing three full regular seasons. Landeskog is projected to make his return in a third-line role and should also be involved with one of the power-play units.