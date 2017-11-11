Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Sets up game-tying goal in Sweden

Landeskog delivered a secondary assist on the game-tying goal to Nathan MacKinnon in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators in Sweden.

While it's not much of a consolation for the team loss, Landeskog can take pride in that fact that he delivered a clutch helper in front of spectators from his native country. The NHL's Global Series will wrap up Saturday, meaning he'll have another chance to pick up a win in front of friends and family.