Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Silent in 4-0 win over Bruins

Landeskog didn't register a point in Monday's 4-0 win over the Bruins, and he now has just a single goal and no assists through the first three games of the season.

Landeskog is coming off a disappointing 2016-17 campaign, so it's discouraging to see him struggling to score to start this season. Additionally, Colorado is currently spreading out their talent across multiple lines, and Landeskog's playing with inexperienced youngsters J.T. Compher and Tyson Jost. The trio has potential, but another underwhelming fantasy showing could be in store for Landeskog.