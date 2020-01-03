Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Slings power-play assist

Landeskog picked up a power-play helper in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Blues.

Landeskog set up J.T. Compher for the goal at 12:05 of the third period. The Swede added three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating. Landeskog has 17 points, 66 shots and 54 hits in 25 contests this season. The winger has collected four goals and three helpers in his last eight games.