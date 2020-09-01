Landeskog registered an assist, four shots on goal and four hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Landeskog seemed to play most of the game on a line with Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin. That trio combined for the Avalanche's fourth goal of the game, which Landeskog earned the secondary helper on. The Swede has two goals, 11 assists, 32 shots and 51 hits in 13 outings.