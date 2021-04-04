Landeskog generated an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blues.

Landeskog set up Nathan MacKinnon's first-period tally Saturday. The 28-year-old Landeskog has only been held of the scoresheet once in the last 12 games, and he's posted 20 points in that span. The Swede is up to 36 points (14 goals, 22 helpers), 100 shots on net, a plus-10 rating and 52 hits through 35 contests. As long as he's on the Avalanche's top line, Landeskog should put up good scoring numbers with moderate physicality.