Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Stays red hot in win over Canes

Landeskog scored two goals, including the game-winner on the power play, in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

He also added five shots, two blocked shots, a hit and a plus-1 rating. Landeskog now has six goals in his last three games, and seven goals and 11 points in eight contests to begin the season, and the 25-year-old seems intent on blowing past his previous career highs of 26 goals and 65 points, both set in 2013-14.