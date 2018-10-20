Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Stays red hot in win over Canes
Landeskog scored two goals, including the game-winner on the power play, in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.
He also added five shots, two blocked shots, a hit and a plus-1 rating. Landeskog now has six goals in his last three games, and seven goals and 11 points in eight contests to begin the season, and the 25-year-old seems intent on blowing past his previous career highs of 26 goals and 65 points, both set in 2013-14.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Scores natural hat trick in win•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Scores two points in shootout loss•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Pointless in loss•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Ready to roll•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Day-to-day with lower-body issue•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Tallies three points in preseason finale•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.