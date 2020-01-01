Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Strikes again with man advantage

Landeskog scored a power-play goal on five shots and was minus-3 with two PIM in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Jets.

Landeskog found the net in the third period for his 10th goal of the season. It marked his fourth power-play tally in his last nine games. The 27-year-old has battled injury in 2019-20 but has still managed to produce a respectable 17 points in 24 games.