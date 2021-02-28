Landeskog scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Landeskog gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead early in the third period. His tally stood as the game-winner Saturday. The 28-year-old Swede is up to four goals and nine points through 16 contests. He's added 47 shots on net, 10 PIM and 27 hits. While he won't score quite as much as linemates Nathan MacKinnon or Mikko Rantanen, Landeskog's physical play helps to make up the difference.