Landeskog scored two goals on four shots in Friday's 8-0 blowout win over the Blues.

Landeskog started the year on the second line, but after Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues, he was reunited with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. The Avalanche's top line combined for four goals and seven points Friday -- they have a long history of success together. The 28-year-old Landeskog struggled with 44 points in 54 outings last year, but he should approach a point-per-game pace given his significant role in a dangerous and efficient offense.