Landeskog suffered an apparent leg injury during Wednesday's Game 6 versus the Stars, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Landeskog appeared to be cut by Cale Makar's skate on the play, and the former was seen limping down the tunnel to the locker room. Landeskog did not return to the bench at the start of the third period. The severity of his injury is unknown -- if he misses time, Andre Burakovsky will likely slot into the left-wing position on Nathan MacKinnon's line.