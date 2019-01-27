Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Superb showing at All-Star Game

Landeskog produced four goals and three assists in the All-Star Game.

The Avalanche captain helped the Central Division advance to the championship round against the Metropolitan Division, but his group ultimately fell short. Landeskog only needs 11 points to tie his career-high mark from the 2013-14 campaign. He's cemented on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon (foot) and Mikko Rantanen, who already have 145 points between them.