Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Tacks on two points

Landeskog scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's loss to the Blues.

Landeskog was the first to figure out Jordan Binnington by tipping in Patrik Nemeth's shot in the third period. Then with just 47 seconds remaining, Landeskog fired a shot on net and Alexandar Kerfoot directed it in. Landeskog sat out nine games with an upper-body injury in March, but he hasn't missed a beat with three points over two games since returning.