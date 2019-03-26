Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Takes to ice in non-contact garb

Landeskog (upper body) skated in a non-contact jersey in practice Tuesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

This is a great sign that Colorado's captain is near a return. Even with Landeskog missing the last eight games, he's still sitting pretty at 33 goals, 36 assists and a career-high 25 power-play points through 68 games. The Swede presumably will be reevaluated again ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Golden Knights.