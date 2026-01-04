Landeskog scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Landeskog had gone eight games without a goal, though he still managed six helpers in that span. He's been playing on the top line at even strength lately, taking over that spot at least temporarily while Artturi Lehkonen is on the second line. For the season, Landeskog has seven goals, 22 points, 86 shots on net, 59 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-18 rating over 40 appearances, which is good durability and production considering he hadn't played since the 2022 playoffs.