Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Tallies three points in preseason finale
Landeskog registered two goals and an assist in Sunday's 6-5 preseason win over the Stars.
The Swedish-born left winger looked dangerous in this one, ultimately filling the scoresheet --- which included picking up a two-minute penalty to go along with three points. Landeskog, 25, should have no issue eclipsing the 60-point mark in 2018-19, something he's done twice in his career. However, owners will be hoping he can do them one better this season, perhaps exceeding 70 points along the way.
