Landeskog has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't be available against the Kraken on Monday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

With the Avs entering a back-to-back, it seems unlikely Landeskog could test negative in time to play in Tuesday's meeting with Nashville either. On the year, the Swedish winger has racked up 35 points in 26 contests and should get back over the 50-point threshold eighth time in his NHL career, barring any extended injury absences. Andre Borakovsky should be in the mix to replace Landeskog on the first line, though Nazem Kadri could also be an option.