Landeskog scored two goals, including one on the power play, and added an assist in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Landeskog's first-period tally held as the game-winner. He added a power-play goal and an assist on Nathan MacKinnon's second goal in the second period. In his last seven games, Landeskog has piled up five goals and nine assists. The Swede has thrived in the playoffs, and he should continue to get involved while playing on the Avalanche's talented top line.