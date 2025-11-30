Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Three-point effort in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landeskog scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Canadiens.
The veteran winger erupted for his first multi-point performance of the season, potting the Avs' second and seventh goals in the rout. Landeskog has been heating up of late, and over the last nine games he's racked up five goals and eight points, after managing just four points (all helpers) over his first 16 contests.
