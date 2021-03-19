Landeskog scored a power-play goal on five shots, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Landeskog was initially credited for the opening goal, but that was switched to Nathan MacKinnon. Undeterred, Landeskog tallied in the second period to give the Avalanche a 3-1 lead. The Swede has eight goals, 21 points, 77 shots on goal, a plus-6 rating and 40 hits through 26 contests. He's been a solid contributor on the top line throughout the year.