Landeskog scored a power-play goal on four shots Monday in a 5-2 victory over the Ducks.

Landeskog deflected a Cale Makar point shot to give Colorado a 3-1 lead late in the second period, and that goal would prove to be the game-winner. It was the 12th of the year for Landeskog, who had a seven-game point streak snapped Saturday but wasted no time in rediscovering the scoresheet. The 28-year-old now has 30 points in 32 games on the year.