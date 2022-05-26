Landeskog scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Landeskog redirected a Devon Toews shot into the net at 4:02 of the second period. This was Landeskog's third goal in the last four games. The 29-year-old has settled into a productive groove in the playoffs with six tallies, five assists, 25 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-6 rating in nine outings.