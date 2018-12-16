Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Top line overwhelms yet again
Landeskog crafted a power-play goal and the game-winning tally for a 6-4 outcome against the visiting Stars on Saturday.
Landeskog somehow failed to garner an assist despite linemates Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon combining for three goals, but there's absolutely nothing to complain about in that regard. Colorado's captain is up to 21 goals and 19 helpers through 33 games this season, plus he needs only five more points on the power play to set a new personal best in that key special teams situation. There are still 49 games left in the regular season for the Avalanche, mind you.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Part in all four goals•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Beast mode continues•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Two points in one-sided affair•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Scores, assists against Anaheim•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Scores three points against Sens•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Stays red hot in win over Canes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...