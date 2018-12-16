Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Top line overwhelms yet again

Landeskog crafted a power-play goal and the game-winning tally for a 6-4 outcome against the visiting Stars on Saturday.

Landeskog somehow failed to garner an assist despite linemates Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon combining for three goals, but there's absolutely nothing to complain about in that regard. Colorado's captain is up to 21 goals and 19 helpers through 33 games this season, plus he needs only five more points on the power play to set a new personal best in that key special teams situation. There are still 49 games left in the regular season for the Avalanche, mind you.