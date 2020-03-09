Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Trio of points in win
Landeskog netted a goal and provided two assists in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.
The Swede added two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating. Landeskog has an eight-game point streak (five goals, eight helpers). He's at 42 points, 139 shots and 84 hits through 52 contests this season.
