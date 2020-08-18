Landeskog picked up two power-play assists Monday during the Avalanche's 7-1 win over the Coyotes in Game 4 of their first-round series.

The Avs power play struck three times in total during the rout, with Landeskog in on the first and third tallies. The 27-year-old is still looking for his first goal of the postseason, but he has racked up six assists (four with the man advantage) in seven games.