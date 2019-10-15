Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Two helpers versus Capitals

Landeskog registered two assists -- one on the power play -- in Monday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

Landeskog provided the primary assist on a Mikko Rantanen power-play goal and helped again on Nathan MacKinnon's empty-netter. The 26-year-old winger has six points, 14 shots on goal and seven hits through five games this season.

