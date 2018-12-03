Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Two points in one-sided affair

Landeskog added two more assists -- one on the power play and the other with the net empty -- in Sunday's 2-0 road win over the Red Wings.

Colorado's captain is currently tied with five others across the NHL to rank 17th overall in points. Landeskog has 15 goals and just as many assists, making plenty of noise across the fantasy spectrum as an eighth-year skater forming the league's most productive top line alongside Nathan MacKinnon (43 points) and early Art Ross Trophy favorite, Mikko Rantanen, who's up to a whopping 11 goals and 34 assists.