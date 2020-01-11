Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Two points in overtime loss
Landeskog registered a goal and a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Landeskog added five shots on goal and three blocked shots in the contest. The Swede entered Friday on a three-game point drought. He's up to 19 points, 81 shots and 56 hits through 29 appearances this season.
