Landeskog collected a goal and an assist with three shots and two blocks in Sunday's 5-2 win over St. Louis in Game 4.

Landeskog put the Avalanche on top 2-1 with a deflection late in the second period and Colorado would lead the rest of the way. He also set up Mikko Rantanen's third-period goal on a 2-on-1 rush, a strike that stood as the game-winner. Landeskog was dominant in Colorado's four-game sweep, registering two goals and six assists with a plus-6 rating in the four games. He also had 13 shots on goal and seven PIM.