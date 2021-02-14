Landeskog (COVID-19 protocol) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Golden Knights, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Brandon Saad is expected to flank Nathan MacKinnon on the first line as a result. It remains unclear when Landeskog will clear the league's virus protocol and return to team activities. The Avalanche's next scheduled game is Tuesday versus the Golden Knights again.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Lands on protocols list•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Provides helper in OT loss•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Garners assist•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Produces helper•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Hero in overtime•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Adds assist Tuesday•