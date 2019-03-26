Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Unavailable Wednesday

Landeskog (upper body) won't be in the lineup against Vegas on Wednesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Landeskog will miss his ninth game due to his upper-body issue. The winger has already set a new career high in goals (33) and points (69), but would no doubt like to return in time to reach the 70-point threshold. If Landeskog's injury continue to drag on, the Avs could be in danger of losing their hold on a wild-card spot.

