Landeskog will miss practice Monday due to an illness.

Landeskog joins Nathan MacKinnon and Parker Kelly on the shelf due to illness Monday. After starting the year with just two goals in his first 23 contests, the 33-year-old Landeskog appears to have found his stride, scoring three goals in his last two outings. At this point, Landeskog should be considered questionable ahead of Tuesday's game against Vancouver.