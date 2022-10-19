Landeskog will be sidelined for 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery Monday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Landeskog's knee injury evidently hasn't been responding well to treatment, so he was forced to undergo an additional procedure Monday to address the issue. Given his expected recovery timetable, fantasy managers shouldn't expect to have Landy in their lineups until mid-January at a minimum. Artturi Lehkonen will likely continue to see top-six usage and plenty of time with the No. 1 power-play unit until Landeskog is ready to return.