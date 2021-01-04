Landeskog (undisclosed) was deemed unfit to play for the start of training camp Monday by coach Jared Bednar, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
Landeskog's absence is likely related to quarantine protocols, though the team should clarify a possible return date for the winger Tuesday. There's no reason to suspect that he suffered a setback with his leg injury at this time.
