Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Value on the rise
Landeskog delivered a goal and an assist Sunday, but the Avalanche dropped the road decision to the Islanders, 6-4.
The top-line winger, with 10 points in 14 games, is on pace to shatter his 33-point output from last season, when he appeared in 72 games. Plus, venerable scoring center Matt Duchene was finally dealt to the Senators on Sunday, and that should open the door for Landeskog to garner as much playing time as he can handle. It's probably too late to buy low on this key 'Kog representing the Avalanche, but his offensive skill set was never in question and he looks poised for a banner year.
