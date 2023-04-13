Landeskog (knee) won't be an option for the 2023 playoffs.

Landeskog hasn't played at all in the 2022-23 campaign because of the injury. His absence has left a big hole in the Avalanche's lineup, which will continue to be felt in the playoffs, especially after Landeskog recorded 11 goals and 22 points in 20 contests during the Avalanche's 2022 Stanley Cup run. The 30-year-old is signed to an eight-year, $56 million contract that runs through 2028-29.