Landeskog (knee) will begin skating following the NHL's All-Star break, Brennan Vogt of Full Press Hockey reports.

Landeskog has yet to play this season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in mid-October, but if he's able to avoid any setbacks once he resumes skating, it sounds like he could be ready to return sometime in mid-to-late February. Once given the green light, look for the 30-year-old winger, who racked up 30 goals and 59 points through 51 contests last season, to slot into a top-six role and a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit for the stretch run.