Landeskog (knee) will return to Denver shortly and start skating, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Landeskog has yet to play this season and while it was thought he could return by mid-January, a return in mid-March or later, is more likely. Landeskog will need a couple of weeks to get in skating shape and then some full practices as well, before he is able to return to the lineup. He had 30 goals and 59 points in 51 games last season.