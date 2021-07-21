Landeskog has not signed with Seattle ahead of Wednesday night's expansion draft, so he won't be selected by the Kraken, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Landeskog has made it pretty clear that his preference is to remain with the Avalanche, so it isn't surprising to hear he wasn't able to come to terms on a handshake deal with the Kraken prior to Wednesday night's expansion draft. With Landeskog off the table, Joonas Donskoi appears to be the leading Colorado candidate to get snagged by Seattle.