Brindley, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2025 third-round selection were acquired by Colorado from Columbus on Friday in exchange for Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Brindley had six goals, 17 points and 24 PIM in 52 regular-season appearances with AHL Cleveland in 2024-25. Columbus originally took Brindley with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He excelled with the University of Michigan, supplying 25 goals and 53 points in 40 outings as a sophomore in 2023-24, but he likely needs more time in the minors to develop.